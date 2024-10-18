A road sign has fallen victim to the latest crash at Rhyd-Y-Sarn, but residents say it will be a person next unless something is done.
The driver wasn't badly injured and the police weren't called to the 28 September crash, but a sign was damaged and road campaigner Peter Jones, who wants the speed limit on the A496 near Blaenau Ffestiniog reducing further, hopes “the powers-that-be will come up with a solution, before it's too late for somebody”.
“A driver lost control of his vehicle while negotiating the notorious bend there, skidding over the grass and colliding with the sign, before crashing to a halt between parked cars in the lay-by,” he said.
“This bend has taken its toll on many drivers over the years and it’s still doing so.”
Residents want Gwynedd Council and North Wales Police to meet them to determine measures to reduce the number of incidents.
Peter said: “Barely a mile long, this stretch of the A496 sees an average of three crashes every year.
“It’s just a matter of time before someone is killed or badly injured. Do we have to wait until then before our concerns are taken more seriously?”
Pensioner Shirley Harrington wears a hi-viz jacket every time she goes out. Her front door is on the busy main road, and she is fearful of speeding traffic.
Shirley wrote to the council asking for the road’s 60mph limit to be reduced to 30mph. The council reduced it to 40mph and Shirley and other residents are disappointed and concerned.
She said: “There are no pavements to walk on so vehicles roar passed, inches away from pedestrians. It’s terrifying! How can a responsible local authority treat people this way?
“The new limit was introduced a year ago, but few drivers take any notice and the crashes continue to plague our community, just as they have for years.
“Gwynedd Council may be responsible for changing speed limits, but enforcement of this is the responsibility of the police. Periodic monitoring by police could not only reduce dangerous speeding, but also bring down the number of crashes costing council tax-payers thousands of pounds in repairs for damaged signage and trashed walls. Sooner or later it will be people who are badly damaged or even killed.”
North Wales Police said: “We continue to have regular discussions with partners about the safety of all roads however currently there are no plans to further review the A496 at Rhyd-y-Sarn.”
Gwynedd Council said they “are always pleased to receive input and feedback from local communities. In relation to this matter, the Traffic Unit may be contacted by emailing [email protected] or calling 01766 77100.
“Action already taken by the council includes the installation of chevron signs on the approach to Rhyd y Sarn, with the speed limit also being reduced through the village itself.
“As is the case with any serious collisions, our officers will work with police to review and consider any additional appropriate steps that can have a positive influence on road safety.”