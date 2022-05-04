Rhydypennau Hall to celebrate refurb with fair

A FAIR will be held on Saturday to mark the completion of the latest phase of “substantial improvement” work at a community hall in Bow Street.

During the last year Neuadd Rhydypennau has seen work including the flat roof over the rear being completely replaced, with the building now offering two refurbished rear rooms with new multi-purpose floors, new windows and wider doors for disabled access.

The larger Leri Room is now a multi-purpose room with a sound system, floor to ceiling mirrors on one wall, and dance/ ballet barres along another wall.

There is also a projector and a drop down screen available.

The meeting room being used for an IT course at the hall ( Neuadd Rhydypennau )

The smaller Meeting Room has now been supplied with numerous power points on three of its walls.

The whole building now has full internet and wifi access, and hearing loops have been installed in both the main hall and Ystafell Leri.

All of the improvements have been accomplished with grants provided by Ceredigion County Council, Tirymynach Community Council, Cronfa Eleri and Sports Wales.

The next phase of improvements will include new disabled toilet facilities, a small consulting room and further storage spaces, subject to further grants being received.

Chairperson Vaughan Griffiths said: “We offer a range of activities at the hall, suitable for all ages; our youngest being nine weeks old and our eldest 99 years!”

Charlotte conducting a dance class at the refurbished hall ( Neuadd Rhydypennau )

Current activities include: Zumba, Line Dancing, Badminton, Table Tennis, Cymraeg i Blant (Welsh for Children), Mudiad Meithrin (baby massage, stories, singing), Aerobics 55+, Bizzy Babies (music and movement for parents and babies), Children’s Dance class 3 – 7 yrs, Fit for Life (functional fitness with weights for the older adult), Muyai Thai (martial art), Karate, Adult tap dancing, Dysgu Bro I.T.classes, Cylch Ti a Fi, Sacred Singing workshops, Church Fellowship, Merched y Wawr, Foot Practitioner, Children’s parties, Hindu Cultural Society events, Baby Showers etc.

Neuadd Rhydypennau will be holding a May Fair on Saturday, 14 May, to celebrate the completion of several Hall improvements and upgrades.

The Fair is at 12pm and will be opened by Ceredigion MS Elin Jones.

All rooms are now available to hire, subject to availablilty.