Richard George & Jenkins, a firm that has provided legal services to mid Wales for over a century, has expanded by opening a new branch in Aberystwyth.
The firm was established in around 1904 and began trading from Newtown town centre (Old Bank Chambers, High Street, Newtown, SY16 2NT) and has been an ever present name on the Newtown High Street ever since.
As a rural practice in mid Wales the firm quickly established a sound conveyancing and probate base, as well as being involved in most aspects of litigation, including criminal advocacy in the local Magistrates’ Court, conducting cases in the Industrial Tribunal, the High Court and the County Court.
More than a century later the firm continues to operate from its original office on Newtown High Street but in recent years has looked to expand its accessibility for the local and wider community.
The first recent expansion came in 2018, when the firm expanded and opened a new office in Llanidloes (55 Long Bridge Street, Llanidloes, Powys, SY18 6EF). From the Llanidloes office the firm offers the same services as in Newtown with solicitors specialising in certain matters servicing both offices.
With the opening of the Aberystwyth office, in February 2023, the firm aims to expand its reach yet again and deliver an exceptional level of service to all clients as well as make legal aid work accessible across Ceredigion.
With the addition of the new offices the firm currently consists of two partners, four solicitors and a paralegal and plans are in place to grow this even further and expand into other areas.
Despite the recent addition of the office in Aberystwyth the firm has had ties to the town for many years with its solicitors having regularly been in attendance with client matters at Aberystwyth Police Station and the courts, both civil and criminal.
Services on offer in all of its offices include legal aid for criminal and family matters, divorce, child contact, conveyancing, wills, lasting powers of attorney (LPAs), probate, civil litigation matters.
A spokesperson for the firm added “We welcome anyone to visit any of our offices so that we can introduce ourselves and assist you with any legal queries you may have.
“We also recommend that you make use of our website, www.rgj-legal.co.uk, which provides information about the services we provide, our fees, our history and ways in which to contact us, including an online appointment booking system. There are weekly articles that explain legal procedures and tips to greater protect yourselves, your property and even an option to book a FREE initial consultation with a solicitor.
“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the people of Aberystwyth and the surrounding area for the warm welcome we have received since opening our doors and look forward to welcoming more of you to our firm.”