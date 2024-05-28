The were more abortions recorded in Gwynedd in 2022 – and the number hit a record high across England and Wales.
Abortion provider MSI Reproductive Choices said it believes cost-of-living and lack of access to contraception through stretched NHS services are "playing a bigger role" in decisions to have abortions.
Department of Health and Social Care figures show there were 458 abortions in Gwynedd in 2022 – up from 360 the year before. Of those, 21 were for under-18s.
There were 251,377 abortions for women resident in England and Wales in 2022 - the highest number since the Abortion Act was introduced almost 60 years ago - and a rise of 17% on the 2021 figure, the department said.
MSI said its numbers show a rise of 27% in people turning to its clinics for abortion care in 2023, and a further 22% increase in the first quarter of this year.
Dr Sarah Salkeld from MSI said: "Greater demand and finite resources for GPs and sexual health clinics are leaving women at risk of unintended pregnancy at a time when families are struggling to make ends meet.
"These pressures disproportionately impact those on the lowest incomes, meaning those hardest hit by the cost-of-living crisis are often more likely to experience an unintended pregnancy in the first place."
Regional figures show a rate of 25.7 abortions per 1,000 women considered the most deprived, compared to 16.6 per 1,000 for the least deprived.
The British Pregnancy Advisory Service (Bpas) said findings from their survey of over 1,300 women suggest financial factors had mainly or partly impacted the decision to end a pregnancy for 57% of respondents. 36% were unable to get the contraception they wanted or had faced delays, leading to unwanted pregnancies and abortions.
Bpas chief executive Heidi Stewart said: "The cost-of-living crisis has placed immense strain on women and families, with too many having to choose between financial stability and having a baby."
She said women also said they face long waits for contraceptive appointments, are refused specific contraceptive methods, and experience limited options for non-hormonal birth control.
"No woman should become pregnant because healthcare services are failing to provide women with the contraception they want and need, when they need it," she said, calling on the next government to curb the cost of living, make childcare more affordable, and focus on women’s health to improve access to contraception.