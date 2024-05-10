The number of formal complaints received by Gywnedd Council rose this year – but the number going to the Ombudsman decreased.
A report notes the number of formal complaints reduced gradually between 2018/19 and 2021/22 when it “increased significantly.”
Response times dealing with complaints remained “consistent” - seven days (8.6 days in 2018/19).
A “change in culture” was also observed, with complaints received in a “more positive and constructive way,” and response times reducing.
A large number of “thank you’s and compliments” from the public – 1242 since 2015 are mentioned.
“Seeing the public’s appreciation is a great help in raising staff morale, especially frontline staff,” the annual complaints and service improvement Report 2023/24 stated.
The report went to Cabinet on 14 May.