After a short transfer back to the lifeboat station the casualty was handed over to the care of the waiting paramedics. The lifeboat was relaunched with two replacement volunteer crew members and returned to the casualty vessel. After establishing a safe tow the vessel was towed back to a safe mooring within Abersoch harbour. The lifeboat returned to the station at 12.40pm where it was washed down refuelled and left ready for service. Abersoch RNLI volunteer helm, Phill Wood, said: "We were able to locate the casualty vessel very quickly due to him providing a good position over the VHF radio and also having a working AIS (automatic identification system)." On Saturday, 3 June, Abersoch RNLI was tasked to locate overdue paddleboarders. The volunteer crew were paged by the coastguard at 3.45pm following reports that two teenagers had not been seen for over an hour. The volunteer crew launched the Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat 3.52pm and arrived at the far end of the Warren beach at 4pm. The teenagers had been paddleboarding off the beach and their concerned parents raised the alarm after they had not been seen for some considerable time. One of the teenagers was found to be safely ashore and the volunteer crew located the second person and returned them to the beach where they were then handed over to the waiting coastguard. No medical treatment was required. Wyn Jones, Abersoch RNLI volunteer lifeboat operations manager, said: "Always let someone know where you are going and what time you expect to return. "Carry a phone in a waterproof pouch whenever you go out on the water." The lifeboat returned to the station at 4.28pm where the lifeboat was washed down refuelled and left ready for service. If you get into difficulty, or spot someone else in trouble, call 999 and ask for the coastguard.