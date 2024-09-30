FUNDRAISERS gathered in Aberaeron on Friday to welcome a commemorative scroll, created to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the RNLI.
Aberaeron fundraising branch volunteers, along with special guests, gathered on Friday, 27 September, at The Yacht Club to mark the special event.
The scroll, which marks 200 years since the formation of The RNLI, has been touring the UK and Ireland visiting many of the lifeboat stations and branches for them to add their signature to this historic document.
Ann Jenkins, Aberaeron’s longest serving volunteer was nominated to sign.
The RNLI’s One Crew pledge is on the scroll in which volunteers promise their commitment to saving every one they can, without judgment and staying true to Sir William Hillary’s vision when he founded the charity in 1824.
The volunteers and invited guests have all played their part in enabling this to happen and were acknowledged with certificates of thanks.
Recipients of certificates were Aberaeron Town Council, Aberaeron Town Improvements, Volac, The Castle Hotel, The Cadwgan, Aberaeron Yacht Club, Dia Jones and the late John Reid.
Cheque presentations from Aberaeron Town Improvements & BAM Nuttall The event concluded with a toast to ‘One Crew and the continuing support of the RNLI.