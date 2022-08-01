RNLI lifeboat goes out on first night rescue
Subscribe newsletter
PWLLHELI RNLI’s new lifeboat has been launched to its first night shout.
The station’s Shannon all-weather lifeboat was tasked by HM Coastguard at 11.56pm on Wednesday, 27 July, to launch to assist a 33-foot sailing yacht.
The vessel was adrift 10 miles south west of Bardsey Island with three men on board.
The stricken vessel’s propellor had been fouled by rope and the engines had failed.
RNLI Pwllheli’s all-weather Shannon lifeboat launched at 12.26am in calm seas with a slight north-easterly breeze and excellent visibility. The all-weather lifeboat reached the yacht at 1.43am.
On arrival the coxswain assessed the situation and decided that the vessel needed to be towed to the nearest safe harbour. A tow line was established with the casualty vessel and made fast by the yacht’s crew. The yacht was then towed to Pwllheli Marina where it was safely berthed at 6.15am.
One of the rescued sailors said: “This is the first time in 40 years of sailing I’ve had to call out the RNLI. We were thrilled to see the friendliness and expertise of the crew who were extremely efficient.”
RNLI Pwllheli volunteer Coxwain Andy Green said: “This was our first night-time shout for the new Shannon lifeboat and the first one launching from the boathouse. We had a good volunteer crew turnout plus a quick launch. Initial reports said the vessel was taking on water. The yacht was adrift so we quickly established a tow line and brought the vessel safely back to Pwllheli Marina.”
The lifeboat was ready for service at 6.25am.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |