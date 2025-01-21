The wooden jetty on Aberystwyth’s north promenade has been officially re-opened after repair work was carried out by the town council.
Aberystwyth mayor, Cllr Maldwyn Pryse, cut the ribbon on the entrance to the new look jetty on Tuesday morning alongside Geraint Wheeler from Aberystwyth RNLI, who will use the jetty in the future.
Cllr Pryse said: “It is a great privilege today to be part of the opening ceremony of re-opening our beloved jetty. It’s been a long time coming.
“I would like to thank everybody involved in ensuring that we had the funds through the Cynnal y Cardi grant, which has allowed us as a town council to contact one of our talented blacksmiths in the area.
“Many thanks to Ray Burrell from New Cross on the excellent work.
“If you have a chance, go down on the jetty. The new gratings, they are really great.
“It’s the same company who also did our Christmas trees. As a town council we’re glad we can support local businesses.
“Thank you RNLI for their support in getting the grant.
“Also, thanks to our office staff for all their hard work.”
Lifeboat Operations Manager at the RNLI station in Aberystwyth, Geraint Wheeler, said: “Nice to see a local company being involved in the rebuild.
“It’s a great asset to the RNLI. We can land casualties here, equipment and it’s a safe haven for us.
“Thank you to the council for getting this up and running again.”
The repair work cost £55,000 to complete and has seen the replacement of metal grids along the jetty with new glass reinforced plastic grating, which wont rust in the sea water like steel.
The project has also seen the replacement of the rope handrails along each side of the jetty.
Aberystwyth Town Council said it was ‘incredibly proud’ to announce that it has undertaken significant refurbishment work to our much loved jetty on the north promenade, bringing it back to life for the people of Aberystwyth.
The council added: “This has been a fantastic project to undertake, and it’s great to see so many people celebrating and enjoying the newly refurbished jetty.
“Thanks to Ceredigion County Council and everyone involved for their support and cooperation on this project.”
Access to the jetty from the promenade was closed in 2022 following a series of concerns over its safety, but the wooden structure was still accessible from the beach and frequently used by swimmers and bathers young and old.
At the time, Ceredigion County Council said repairs would be too expensive for its limited resources, which led the town council to apply for grant funding.
The wooden jetty does not feature in plans for a sea defence scheme along the Aberystwyth sea front, but may be amended due to the work being completed and the multi-million-pound scheme currently being at the consultation phase.
The responses to the consultation are currently being reviewed and report will be published this year, says Ceredigion County Council.