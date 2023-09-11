Abersoch RNLI has received two calls with good intent in two days.
The first, on Thursday, 7 September, saw the paged by HM Coastguard at 9.31pm following reports of a missing powerboat at St Tudwal’s islands.
The Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat was launched at 9.42pm and arrived at the islands at 9.52pm.
The first informants were on a yacht at anchor off Llanbedrog headland. They had reported hearing a powerboat out at sea and seeing navigation lights.
The boat appeared to have been making its way across the south side of the islands towards Carreg y Trai when the engine noise suddenly stopped and the navigation lights could no longer be seen. The first informants feared that the boat had hit the island or the Carreg y Trai rocks. They then made the call to the coastguard.
The lifeboat made a thorough search of the area around both islands and the rocks and a para flare was deployed. They went to the first informants yacht and spoke to the people on board before returning to the area to carry out a further search.
Nothing was found. The lifeboat returned to the station at 11.34pm where it was washed down, refuelled and left ready for service.
Abersoch RNLI volunteer helm Phill Wood said: “The call to the coastguard was made with good intent and absolutely the right thing to do.
“If you get into difficulty, or think someone else could be in trouble, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”
The following night, Friday, 8 September, Abersoch RNLI received a report of a person entering the water.
HM Coastguard paged the volunteer crew at 8.24pm following a report that someone had entered the water at Hafan y Mor carrying a backpack.
The lifeboat was launched at 8.36pm and arrived at the scene of the reported incident at 8.55pm. Visibility was fair and the sea state was calm.
Criccieth lifeboat was also on scene.
It was confirmed that the person was in fact spear fishing and in no danger.
The lifeboat was stood down and returned to the station at 9.45pm.
The lifeboat was washed down, refuelled and left ready for service by the volunteer crew. Abersoch RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager Wyn Jones said: “The call was made with good intent as it was not known whether the person was in danger or not.”