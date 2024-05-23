Abersoch RNLI have helped to rescue an injured climber who fell approximately 40ft.
Paged at 9.55pm on 19 May to a climber with a possible head and leg injuries, the female had been climbing Trwyn Llech-y-Doll when she fell.
Her climbing companion climbed down dialled 999.
Multiple services responded. The coastguard guided the RNLI to the casualty when it arrived at 10.19pm.
With difficult access from the sea and vertically helicopter support was requested to extricate the casualty. Due to the difficult location and risk of falling rocks from the downdraught, a winch extrication was deemed unsafe and the helicopter landed nearby.
Lifeboat crew transported the winchman to the casualty who, after being assessed and stabilised, was stretchered and transferred via lifeboat to the helicopter, and transported to Ysbyty Gwynedd.
Abersoch RNLI volunteer helm Andy Gunby said: “This was a difficult rescue with all agencies working together to effect an efficient and safe extrication from a precarious location.
“The casualty had fallen approximately 40ft and luckily they were wearing appropriate safety gear which most definitely saved their life.
“We wish them a speedy recovery and thank all assets for a combined effort to locate, access, stabilise and transport them to hospital.”