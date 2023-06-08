At 7.20pm that night, both of Criccieth’s RNLI Lifeboats launched immediately following reports of a young person in the water.
En-route the crews were informed that a young person had fallen from a sailing dinghy near Borth y Gest, and another person was also in the water.
Thankfully, the young person was safely ashore as the station’s Atlantic 85 lifeboat arrived on scene, whilst the other person was safely aboard the dinghy and manoeuvring to get ashore.
With both person’s accounted for, both Lifeboats were stood-down and returned to station.