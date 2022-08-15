RNLI save youngsters cut off by tide
By Julie McNicholls Vale | Deputy news editor |
@JulieCambrian[email protected]
Tuesday 16th August 2022 10:00 am
Aberdyfi RNLI (Aberdyfi RNLI )
Aberdyfi lifeboat crew has saved the lives of two youngsters cut off by the tide.
The crew launched to reports of two young people cut off on a sandbank after crossing the Afon Leri on an inflatable. They found they could not return with the tide flooding their sandbank.
The lifeboat crew recieved the call to help on 11 August when they rescued them and returned them to waiting coastguard and families.
The RNLI said the rescue serves as a reminder to keep inflatables for pool not the sea.
If you see anyone in trouble in the sea, call 999 and ask for the coastguard.
If you find yourself in difficulty in the water, try to relax, spread out your arms and legs and #FloatToLive
