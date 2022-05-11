Road closed after ‘serious’ crash
By Julie McNicholls Vale | Deputy news editor |
@JulieCambrian[email protected]
Wednesday 11th May 2022 8:16 am
Share
(N/a )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Police are appealing to the public to avoid the A4244 following a road traffic collision.
North Wales Police have closed the A4244 in Glasinfryn while emergency services attend the scene.
“Please note that the A4244 in Glasinfryn, Bangor is closed following a serious road traffic collision,” a North Wales Police Spokesperson said.
“Please avoid the area and use alternative routes whilst emergency services are at the scene.
“Thanks in advance for your patience.”
As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |