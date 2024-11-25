GWYNEDD Council will make an order to stop vehicles using part of Station Road, Dyffryn Ardudwy.
The order is necessary on health and safety grounds to the public during track renewal works on behalf of Network Rail.
An alternative route is available. Travel south easterly on Station Road up to its junction with Y Brif Heol (A496) and turn right.
Travel on this road in a southerly direction then, at the junction with Ffordd Benar, turn right to travel in a north westerly direction then turn right at the junction with Dyffryn Ardudwy Public Right of Way No. 76.
Follow this road in a northerly direction and turn right at the junction with Dyffryn Ardudwy Public Right of Way No. 51.
Then follow this road in a north easterly up to the closure and vice versa for vehicles travelling in the opposite direction.
Access will be maintained for residents.
The order comes into effect on 8 December and will continue in force for a period not exceeding one month or until the work which it is proposed to carry out on the road is completed, whichever is the earlier. At this stage it is anticipated that the work will be completed within approximately five days.
Probate
KENNETH William Smith of Islwyn, High Street, Penrhyndeudraeth, who died on 16 October, 2024.