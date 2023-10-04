a road forced to close when the ceiling in a shop along it collapsed last month has reopened.
Smithfield Street was affected by the ceiling collapse at the Spar shop on Plas-yn-Dre on Saturday, 2 September.
Dolgellau’s councillor Linda Morgan, pictured here in the road, said the development was “great news”.
Lloyds Coaches said the reopening of the road mean its buses are returning to their normal route.
A temporary post office has been set up in Dolgellau following the closure of the town centre Spar.
The temporary counter can be found on Bala Road at Eurospar Dolgellau. The opening of the temporary counter followed concerns from local residents who feared they would have to travel to Fairbourne, Dinas Mawddwy or Barmouth to access postal services.
The owners of the Spar and Post Office in Dolgellau were served with a Section 78 Notice by Gwynedd Council following the collapse of the shop ceiling.
Two members of staff and one member of the public managed to escape the store, and police sent a specialist search team to assist colleagues from the North Wales Fire and Rescue Service to ensure no-one else was trapped in the building.
The Welsh Ambulance Services said two casualties were taken by road to hospital, with one going to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor and one to Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth.