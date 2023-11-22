A GWYNEDD road remains closed today as tributes pour in for four teenagers who died over the weekend.
North Wales Police confirmed on Monday afternoon that four bodies had been found during the search for missing Shrewsbury teenagers, Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Fitchett and Hugo Morris.
The bodies were recovered from a car which appears to have left the road on the A4085 at Garrog near Tremadog.
In an update on Wednesday, Superintendent Owain Llewellyn said: “As part of our investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the four young teenagers in the Garreg area we are continuing to carry out a detailed search of the area where the car was found.
"As a result the A4058 will remain closed until we are satisfied all related property has been recovered.
“Our thoughts remain with the families at this extremely difficult time and I would like to thank the public for their continued patience and understanding.”
Supt Owain Llewellyn added: “We can confirm that colleagues from the North West Underwater Search Team are now assisting with the search of the area where the car was found.
"The A4085 will remain closed whilst these detailed searches are ongoing."
Tributes have poured in for the four teenagers, with Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak sending his condolences to the families of the boys.
He told the House of Commons: "I know the thoughts of the whole House will be with the family and friends of the four teenagers who died in a car accident in north Wales."
Local politicians Liz Saville Roberts MP and Mabon ap Gwynfor MS, described the news as 'heartbreaking'.
They said: "This news is truly heartbreaking and foremost as parents ourselves our thoughts go out to the families and friends of the four young men whose lives have been lost in this tragic accident.
"We would like to pay tribute to the emergency services and local mountain rescue teams involved in the search operation and to members of the public for their assistance in helping to locate the vehicle.
"No words can sufficiently reflect the sorrow that this news brings to our whole community."
Cllr June Jones also spoke about the road conditions in her ward.
The four boys had not been heard from since Sunday morning, which sparked a full-scale search of the area.
Writing on Facebook, Crystal Owen, Harvey's mother, said: "Nothing will make this nightmare go away."
"I just wanted to say I do appreciate people's kindness but no amount of messages is going to help me overcome this."
A candle and flowers have been placed in Garreg today paying tribute to the four boys.
Notes on the flowers read: "May God keep you in his care. Sending Love and strength to all family and friends.
"Our thoughts are with you."
Another message read: "Wilf, Jevon, Harvey and Hugo, young lives lost far too soon. Our thoughts are with your family and friends. Rest in Peace."
One just said: "I did not know you, but I will never forget you."
West Mercia Police has also expressed condolences to the families of four teenagers.
Shropshire local policing commander, Superintendent Stu Bill, said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with the families, friends and loved ones of the four teenagers who sadly died. We know many people in Shrewsbury will be affected by their deaths and will continue to support the local community.
“North Wales Police’s investigation to establish the circumstances that led to the car leaving the road continues and we have family liaison officers working with our colleagues at North Wales Police to support the families of the boys who died.”