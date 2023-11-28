Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn has approved a 12-month extension to a support service for road victims as part of Road Safety Week.
The funding will enable service provider Brake, to continue with the employment of a dedicated Independent Road Victim Advocate (IRVA), working with Dyfed-Powys Police directly with victims who have been affected by road incidents.
Brake’s National Road Victim Service (NRVS) is the leading, largest, road victim support provider for the UK.
It has a 20-year record of accredited, road victim service provision using the evidence-based established model of care called case-managed care.
The funding provided by PCC Llywelyn enables Brake to work in partnership with Dyfed-Powys Police to work to empower victims of a road crash, ensuring people have access to and are supported by the IRVA into a specialist intervention support service.
The funding allows this role to be in place until April 2025.
This care provision is not a helpline – it is case-managed care from day one for as long as required (sometimes more than a year) prior to safe exit.
Care is provided by assigning a named, trained, paid caseworker to a victim.
Mr Llywelyn said; “Sadly, road collisions are common here in Dyfed-Powys, despite the proactive work of our Roads Policing Unit, Community Safety Speedwatch, and Go Safe.
“We all have a responsibility to drive safely and respect other road users.
"The casualty rate we saw here in 2019 should not be accepted and I am committed to reduce these statistics and the associated terrible human cost.
“I cannot begin to imagine the trauma experienced by families who suffer a bereavement or life-changing injury in a road collision and I hope that by funding this service delivered by Brake we can help alleviate some of that suffering, fear and uncertainty for victims in Dyfed-Powys.”
Jami Blythe, Development Manager at Brake, said: “Thanks to funding from Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner, Brake is able to extend the operation of the National Road Victim Service into this local area. "The funding will help road crash victims in Dyfed-Powys cope with the shock, turmoil and devastation that road crashes cause to families.
"The Independent Road Victim Advocate will work with local families to provide the vital support they need.
We are incredibly grateful to be part of the Commissioner’s commitment to supporting the needs of road crash victims.”
Last week was Road Safety Week - Brake's biggest road safety campaign which ran from 19 to 25 November.
Every year, thousands of schools, organisations and communities get involved to share important road safety messages, remember people affected by road death and injury, and raise funds to help Brake care for more road victims and campaign for safe roads for everyone.
Brake’s free support service if you are bereaved, seriously injured, or helping a road crash victim can be accessed by calling 0808 8000 401 or emailing [email protected]