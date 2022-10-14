Roadshow offering parenting advice comes to Aberystwyth
A parenting roadshow will visit Aberystwyth next week.
The Welsh Government campaign wants to ‘provide positive parenting information’ months after physical punishment of children became illegal.
The roadshow will visit Tesco supermarket between 9.30am and 12.30pm on Thursday, 20 October, before heading to Morrisons between 1.30pm and 4.30pm.
Sue Layton, National Parenting chair, said: “We’re delighted that the roadshow will be visiting Aberystwyth to talk to families about Parenting. Give it time and what it has to offer.
“With the recent change in law on physical punishment in Wales, there has never been a better time to find out about positive ways to manage children’s behaviour.
“If you can’t come along, don’t worry, the Parenting. Give it time website has lots of information and resources to help and support parents or you can contact your local authority direct to find out what parenting support is available.”
Jake Morgan, chair of the Mid and West Wales Regional Safeguarding Board, said: “Now is a great time to talk about positive alternatives to physical punishment.
“Raising children is incredibly rewarding but can also be challenging at times! We want to help share our knowledge and look forward to attending the roadshow in Aberystwyth to meet parents and children face-to-face and answer any questions they may have.”
