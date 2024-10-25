The Welsh Government has announced that plans to close a major mid Wales road for seven weeks for repairs have been pushed to the new year following Monday's train crash.
The A470 at Talerddig was due to close for seven weeks from 31 October for work to be carried out, which would have led to a 70 mile detour.
However, following the collision between two trains on Monday evening in the same area, the Welsh Government has moved roadworks to the new year.
The Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates said: “My thoughts are with all affected by the rail incident, and my sympathies are with the family of the man who lost his life
“Pausing the work at Talerddig until the New Year is the right thing to do at this point to allow time for the community to come to terms with the sad events which have taken place.
"While every effort is made to minimise disruption, beginning the work next week would have brought uncertainty at a difficult time.
"We will provide further updates on a revised timetable for the roadworks.”
Traffic lights will remain on the road for the rest of this year, with one lane closed. There will be regular monitoring of the road during this time.