Rock Ardudwy is making a noise in the local community once again, this time by sponsoring Harlech Triathlon Club.
Rock Ardudwy is a community organisation driven by volunteers, well-known for bringing live music events usually within Harlech’s memorial hall or Harlech Castle for both Harlech and its surrounding communities to enjoy, with all proceeds going towards supporting local charities and community groups.
Rock Ardudwy has hit the right note again, and is pleased to be donating funds to the fun run part of the Harlech Triathlon weekend, a popular event which brings thousands of tourists in to the town of Harlech.
On Saturday, 25 March, Harlech Triathlon Club will host the World’s Steepest Street Run. Then, at 8am the following day, the Ttriathlon begins. This comprises a 400-metre swim, followed by a testing 21.5km cycle and an impressive 5.5km run, to include a stretch along the beach finishing with the famous ‘Storm the Castle’.
Jim Lees, Rock Ardudwy chairman, said: We are delighted to be able to sponsor Harlech Triathlon Club with staging another super event, bringing several thousand visitors to our town for our businesses to enjoy.
Harlech and Llanbedr councillor, Gwynfor Owen added: “The Triathlon weekend is a very important event in the Harlech calendar and I would like to thank all the organisers for their hard work this year as well as in the past.
“May these events continue for years to come. All events cost money, and I would also like to give my thanks to all sponsors whilst appealing for more to support the Harlech Triathlon Committee.
“Events such as these are of huge economic benefit to the area as well as an inspiration to Local People”.
Harlech Triathlon chairman, Dave Sullivan, said: “We are very grateful to Jim and Sheila and the Rock Ardudwy Team for their support in helping us finance the fun run at this long-standing all important event.”
Anyone interested in sponsoring the triathlon is asked to contact Mr Sullivan by email at [email protected] or call 07730 822280.