Machynlleth Rotary Club has organised a festive visitor to come to the Dyfi valley this week.
The rotary club organised for Santa, Rudolph and Rudolph’s ‘lady friend’ to come to Machynlleth and visit various parts of the town and its surrounding villages in the weeks leading up to Christmas.
Machynlleth Rotary Club Secretary Roger Seagrave said: “Riding on his sleigh - drawn by Rudolph and his lady friend - Santa travels around Machynlleth and its surrounding villages, where he will visit specific places where anyone can meet him, or, alongside rotary club members, he makes door to door collections where he hands out sweets which were donated by the Spar Store.
“This is our major fundraiser for the year, well received by both young and old alike. It raises anywhere between £1500 and £2000 every year. All of this is put back into the local community through donations to worthy good causes.
“After fundraising, Santa rides his sleigh to a number of local organisations and venues such as the children's nurseries, the nursing home and the youth groups where he makes a special visit.”
The town’s rotary club also played a part in lighting up Machynlleth during the festive period. This year, the town has been lit up with brand new Christmas lights, after a donation was made by the Ascona Group, the owner’s of Machynlleth’s recently refurbished petrol station.
Machynlleth Rotary Club have played a major role in organising the town’s Christmas lights, as well as getting Father Christmas himself to visit. The club’s members consider the events to be important, Roger said the aim of them is “to bring goodwill and cheer to Machynlleth and its surrounding villages.”
If you want to catch Father Christmas while he’s in Machynlleth.
Check the Machynlleth Rotary Club Facebook page for daily updates on where in and around the town he will be visiting next.