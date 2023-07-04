Listed below are some of the things that have been requested to take as aid to Ukraine: there is a desperate shortage of children’s shoes and footwear in general; children’s and adult clothing for hot weather; prescription medicines or other medical supplies, that are not required – including first aid kits or first aid supplies; chainsaws, strimmers/brush cutters and generators; hand tools; shoe boxes or boxes containing personal hygiene items such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, deodorants, shower gel, baby wipes, washing powder, etc; and knitted trauma teddies that are used to raise funds.