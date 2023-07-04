A Rotary Club and community group in Ceredigion have donated £250 each to a Penparcau-based Ukraine aid appeal.
On 15 June, Clwb Rotari Aberaeron a’r Cylch had two guests, Phil Westbury and Jenny Jenkins from Penparcau Community Hub, who came to Pennant Community Centre as speakers for the Rotary ‘Open Speaker’ Night.
They have both been involved in the delivery of vehicles and aid to Ukraine.
A group purchases four-wheel drive vehicles and pick-ups for civil defence in Ukraine. Some of the vehicles are converted to be used as ambulances.
As vehicles were being delivered empty it was decided to utilise any space to deliver much needed and vital aid.
They and the Penparcau Community Hub are very passionate and committed for this cause.
During the event the club made a £250 donation along with a further £250 from Cymuned Pennant Community, money collected during a coffee morning.
The money was soon put to use to purchase toothpaste, soap, shampoo, baby wipes, tissues and deodorant.
Listed below are some of the things that have been requested to take as aid to Ukraine: there is a desperate shortage of children’s shoes and footwear in general; children’s and adult clothing for hot weather; prescription medicines or other medical supplies, that are not required – including first aid kits or first aid supplies; chainsaws, strimmers/brush cutters and generators; hand tools; shoe boxes or boxes containing personal hygiene items such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, deodorants, shower gel, baby wipes, washing powder, etc; and knitted trauma teddies that are used to raise funds.
If you have any other items not listed that you think might be of use, contact Malcolm Sumner to ascertain if they are required.
For collection or to arrange delivery of items contact 07967 116632 or email aberaeronrotaryclub@btinternet.com or [email protected]
