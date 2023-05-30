Health charity campaigner and entertainer Glan Davies was the guest at last week’s Aberystwyth Rotary Club lunchtime meeting.
Representing Prostate Cymru, he was presented with a cheque for £800, as the proceeds of a raffle at the club’s recent 75th anniversary charter night dinner.
Glan spoke of his experience as a prostate cancer patient. He noted that the condition affects around one in eight adult males, and this can be as high as one in three for those with a family history of the disease.
Prostate Cymru was encouraging men to be more open, to talk about the condition, and above all to seek medical advice at the first signs of any possible symptoms.
Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) testing was a key indicator of a problem; a PSA reading of over five was a likely indicator of a growing prostate tumour. Men aged over 50 were being encouraged to seek a PSA, which is a simple blood test, as it can reveal the condition of the prostate gland.
In addition to promoting awareness and stressing the importance of early detection, the charity also offered support for student programmes, bursaries, and funding for specialist nurses.
Glan expressed his appreciation of Rotary’s donation, and noted that local projects in support of Prostate Cymru over the coming months would include a sponsored walk in July, and a ‘Big Breakfast’ event in November.
On a personal level, Glan referred to the interesting link between him and Rotary Club president Hywel Davies, in that Hywel’s mother had taught him to recite and compete in eisteddfodau during his boyhood days in Brynaman, and this had given him the starting confidence to go on to perform and entertain.
After a lively discussion, the president thanked Glan for his talk and his valuable work in support of the Prostate Cymru charity.
Are you a member of a group in your community? Do you have news, photos and videos of your latest activities to share? Send them to [email protected]