Aberystwyth Rotary Club’s Kids Out Day’ took place on Wednesday, 14 June, with a trip on the Vale of Rheidol Railway for 38 children with additional needs and their carers.
The children hailed from Aberystwyth's Penglais School and Ysgol Penweddig, and Ysgol Llwyn-yr-Eos in Penparcau.
The club’s thanks go to two local businesses for their help and support without which the trip would not have been possible.
Mid Wales Travel provided a double-decker bus to take the children and their carers from their schools to the railway station and back, and the Vale of Rheidol Railway gave a special reduction on their normal group rate fare.
The children and their carers greatly enjoyed the day, tucking in to their packed lunches in the sunshine at Devil’s Bridge Station before catching the train back to Aberystwyth. Station staff went out of their way to meet the children’s particular needs.
Seven Rotarians assisted in the smooth running of the day and a good time was had by all. It was great for the club to see so many happy faces on a trip taking place during the 75th anniversary of service to the local community.
Are you a member of a group in your community? Do you have news, photos and videos of your latest activities to share? Send them to [email protected]