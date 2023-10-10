“On completion of the service, we will gather outside the old town hall for 10.30am and the route this year will be up Portland Street turn right onto Terrace Road then onto the promenade, halting at the site of the former crazy golf course, where we will turn right (facing the sea) to pay a tribute to Nigel Dyer who conducted the Remembrance commemorations for so many years and passed away whilst marching to the war memorial on Remembrance Sunday.