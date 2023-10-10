Firstly, on Saturday, 11 November, people are encouraged to gather outside the old Davies the Jeweller’s shop on Owain Glyndŵr Square at 10.45am for a short service to commemorate those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country.
Remembrance Day co-ordinator and parade marshall Paul Hinge said: “Remembrance Sunday will start with a service starting at 9.15am on Sunday, 12 November at Holy Trinity Church in Aberystwyth.
“On completion of the service, we will gather outside the old town hall for 10.30am and the route this year will be up Portland Street turn right onto Terrace Road then onto the promenade, halting at the site of the former crazy golf course, where we will turn right (facing the sea) to pay a tribute to Nigel Dyer who conducted the Remembrance commemorations for so many years and passed away whilst marching to the war memorial on Remembrance Sunday.
“[We will] Fall out and make our way up to the war memorial at Castle Point where we will conduct a service of remembrance.
“The wreath laying will take place after the sounding of the Last Post, the two minutes’ silence and Reveille, and the head girl and boy from both Penglais and Penweddig schools will read out the names of the fallen of both World Wars.”