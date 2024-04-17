A row over plans to convert a former historic pub into holiday accommodation rumbles on as planners consider a new application.
The Pentir village action group want to buy The Vaynol Arms for use as a village pub and community hub – although owners say they have received “no firm offers”.
The group also turned down an offer to lease the pub.
They recently launched a petition, gathering 843 signatures, and a protest over proposals to convert the ground floor of the historic tavern to holiday lets. A previous plan was rejected.
The upper floor of the pub is already run as a successful three bedroom apartment listed on Airbnb. Current owners, Vaynol Arms Ltd, said despite listing the ground floor area for lease as a pub, they had no takers.
They state the property is not for sale.
The pub ceased trading in January / February, 2022.
The owners say the ground floor had been available for rent for functions and listed for lease.
“While we have hosted a number of one off functions, no operator or individual has come forward with a view to entering into a lease to operate a pub or restaurant at the Vaynol Arms,” they said.
Action group member Harry Hambleton said: “At the moment we have a petition running which so far has 844 signatures. The date for submission of objections has passed, so we are just letting the petition run now to see how many we can get.
“We have also offered, once again, to purchase the property but have so far not received an answer. In view of the pending planning application we are again in a waiting game. We offered to purchase the premises subject to independent valuation. We have yet to hear from Mr Gilroy. Perhaps he is waiting for the planning decision, but he has previously stated that he and his wife are not minded to sell.”
Mr Gilroy said the property is not for sale adding that he offered to meet the group to discuss a potential lease. A letter had been received stating they did not wish to rent the ground floor, but there was “a wish to buy the property”.
“We received that letter late last week. However no actual offer has been received from Pentir Action.”
He added: “Without an offer and proof of funding we can not consider whether or not we wish to sell the property.”