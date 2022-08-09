Rowers swap oars for bikes to help RNLI
ROWERS from Porthmadog’s Madoc Yacht Club will swap their oars for bikes to raise money for the RNLI.
In just under three weeks, the group of Celtic rowers will take on the Criccieth 2 Criccieth cycle 700 cycle ride in aid of the lifesaving charity.
The cycling challenge will take the group on a gruelling 700 mile route around Wales , and they will visit all 30 RNLI stations on the way round.
The challenge starts on Monday, 5 September, at RNLI Criccieth. From there, the group will follow a clockwise route around Wales. They aim to finish back in Criccieth almost two weeks later, on 18 September.
Ian Williamson, one of the rowers, said: “The RNLI has agreed, where resources are available, to allow us to take photos at RNLI stations.
“On Saturday, 17 September, we should be cycling through Aberystwyth on route to Aberdyfi, our final overnight stop.
The group want to raise money for the RNLI, a cause close to their hearts as rowers.
The RNLI’s volunteer lifeboat crews provide a 24-hour rescue service in the UK and Ireland, and seasonal lifeguards look after people on busy beaches.
The Flood Rescue Team helps those affected by flooding.
RNLI crews and lifeguards have saved over 142,700 lives since 1824 but are more than a rescue service. They influence, supervise and educate people too.
The RNLI Community Safety teams explain the risks and share safety knowledge with anyone going out to sea or to the coast.
And their international teams work with like-minded organisations to help tackle drowning in communities at risk all around the world.
If you wish to donate to this tremendous cause it can be done directly on the fundraising website at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/criccieth2criccieth700
