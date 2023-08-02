A coffee morning organised by the Royal British Legion’s Women’s Section in Llanidloes has raised nearly £1,000.
Taking place in St Idloes Church on 10 June, the event ‘went very well’, according to organiser Vivien Williams.
She said: “There were all kinds of stalls, there was someone from the church, from the Millennium Garden, Tenovus choir, Llanidloes ladies golfers, the masons who were fundraising for Dial a Ride, as well as individuals selling things for themselves.
“The event went very well, everyone was very happy. The church hall was full from the moment we started with the stalls around the sides, and the coffee table in the middle. We sold over 200 tickets.”
If you missed the event, you still have a chance to take part. Ms Williams has a collection of items from the day she plans to sell in the Llanidloes Charter Market, Great Oak Street on 12 August, from 9.30am to 3.30pm.
“Because the event was so short, I think people missed a lot of what was being sold there,” she said. “I’ve got a collection of good stuff here – a lot of books and bric a brac. This will give us another chance to make some money selling it.”
Are you a member of a group in your community? Do you have news, photos and videos of your latest activities to share? Send them to [email protected]