Llanidloes’s Royal British Legion Women’s Section has launched its 2023 Poppy Appeal the Red Lion Hotel, where members hold their monthly meetings, by kind permission of Eileen Hawkins.
If anyone would like to order a wreath or pins, ring Poppy Appeal organiser Barbara Woosnam on 01686 412904.
There will be a number of boxes in Llanidloes for people to pick up their poppies and donate, as well as in Llangurig and Trefeglwys.
If you would like to offer your help to the appeal, give Barbara a call on the number above.
