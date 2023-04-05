Llys Rhosyr history

The site's importance to Medieval Wales

Llys Rhosyr is thought to have been in use between 1237 and 1314. It was occupied at a time when the Princes of Gwynedd were in the ascendancy and saw its abandonment in the aftermath of the conquest by Edward I.

The reference in the Brut y Tywysogion that Llywelyn ap Iorwerth (the Great) witnessed a charter for the grant of land to the Augustinian Community of Ynys Lannog (Puffin Island) here places buildings to the beginning of the 13th

Later, following the death of Llywelyn ap Gruffydd in 1282 and the subsequent conquest of north Wales by Edward I - Llys Rhosyr fell into English hands and ceased performing its previous administrative role. Edward I visited the site in 1283 and gifted the estate to his wife, Eleanor of Castile. The Llysoedd of north Wales continued to be maintained and serviced until the first half of the 14th century, but their role had changed irrevocably. The last coin from Llys Rhosyr dates to 1314.

The excavations uncovered the outlines of the walls, including a surrounding enclosure wall and foundations and lower walls of three large buildings, possibly the hall, a chamber and storage barns. Artifacts recovered included pottery and silver objects indicating use by people of a high social status, as well as lead fishing weights.

The site is currently open to the public and is free to visit.