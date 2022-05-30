Royal Navy engineer ‘honoured’ with award

Former Ysgol Bro Hyddgen pupil Craig Freeman said he feels “honoured”, especially as “the youngest person at the awards ceremony”, and is pictured with his mum, Diane Farmery, who he thanked for her “unwavering support over the years”

A 24-YEAR-OLD from Machynlleth receives “Royal Navy’s most prestigious award”.

Craig Freeman is now working as the leading engineering technician and is currently undertaking training at Portsmouth. But due to his “exemplary service” working as a marine engineer on T class submarine HMS Talent, Craig was nominated for the Royal Navy’s First Sea Lords Commendation.

While Craig was first born in England, he moved to Llanelli when he was just six weeks old, before moving to Machynlleth, aged 11, with his mother, Diane Farmery.

The former Ysgol Bro Hyddgen pupil took on work experience at Dyfi Autocraft, owned by Rob Evans, at age 15. After leaving school, he started a three-year apprenticeship with Dyfi Autocraft, which included attending Newtown College and successfully gaining his NPTC qualifications in mechanical engineering.

Craig joined the Royal Navy in 2017 at the age of 19 and undertook his initial training at HMS Raleigh near Plymouth. Craig passed his training and was transferred to the Royal Naval School of Marine Engineering in Portsmouth to undertake specialist courses in marine engineering.

Craig successfully passed his courses and was placed on T class submarine HMS Talent as a Marine Engineer, for which he was nominated for the Royal Navy’s First Sea Lords Commendation.

The commendation was awarded by the Royal Navy’s most senior officer, the First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, KCB, ADC, who has since been promoted to the Chief of Defence Staff.

Due to Covid-19, the award ceremony for 2021 was postponed and the re-arranged award ceremony took place on the 19th May 2022, within the Admiralty Building of Portsmouth’s Historic Dockyard with the First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Benjamin John Key, KCB, CBE, ADC.

Craig said: “I feel honoured to have been given the commendation, especially as I was the youngest person at the award ceremony.

“I’ve worked hard to get to where I am, and I was honoured that the Ships Company recognised my achievements on board HMS Talent and recommended me for the award.

“The ceremony itself was held in Portsmouth’s Historic Dockyard, which houses great ships such as the Mary Rose, HMS Victory, and HMS Warrior. Great Britain has a prestigious naval history and I am proud to serve alongside my fellow crewmates of the Royal Navy.