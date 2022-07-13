Royal Philharmonic ready to kick off Aber Musicfest

Alpesh Chauhan will lead the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra when it opens Aberystwyth Musicfest this weekend

Aberystwyth Musicfest celebrates the return of live music this Saturday, 23 July with its most ambitious opening night ever.

The whole of the great Royal Philharmonic Orchestra will squeeze itself into the Great Hall at Aberystwyth Arts Centre to present Elgar’s passionate Cello Concerto, with Guy Johnston - back from the USA for the summer - as soloist.

After the interval is a chance to hear the 4th Symphony of Johannes Brahms.

The richness and beauty of these superb works never pall, but one can expect a new light on them from rising star conductor, Alpesh Chauhan, Brummie born and bred, already in demand internationally.

The festival then extends for a further week, with 17 free concerts, including jazz in the town interspersed among the 14 ticketed events. To see what is on, visit musicfestaberystwyth.org/concert-and-recital-programme/

Supporter Carol Nixon said: “I am particularly looking forward to all the evening concerts which offer some stunning music this year from outstanding players.

“The closing concert will be bittersweet, as long-term artistic director David Campbell, who is playing, retires this year. The incoming director, Catrin Finch, will be playing in the same concert, to symbolise the handover.”