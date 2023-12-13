The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society has appointed its officials for the next four years.
The current chair of council, Nicola Davies, was elected to continue within the role until December 2027.
Nicola, the former vice chair of council was officially appointed as chair in January 2022, following the stepping down of her predecessor, David Lewis.
Nicola, from Ceredigion, has been involved with the society from a young age, exhibiting Welsh Cobs at the Royal Welsh Show for many years.
She first joined the Ceredigion Advisory Committee in 1996.
With her enthusiasm for the industry, Nicola has previously taken on a variety of roles, including chief announcer and commentator, ambassador, and stewarding within the sponsorship and hospitality sections.
“I am honoured to be re-nominated as chair of council for 2023 to 2027,” said Nicola during the council meeting.
“It has been a privilege to serve as chair since January 2022 and a pleasure to work with the council, board of directors, county advisories, and many other committees as well as members and stewards all for the benefit of the society.”
The vice chair of council, Alwyn Rees, was also elected to stay on for the four-year term, along with the honorary treasurer, David Powell.
Alwyn, who farms at Caeceinach in Meirionnydd, has been involved with the society for many years, stewarding in the cattle section for over 30 years and contributing to several of the society’s committees.
He currently chairs the Royal Welsh Winter Fair Committee. He was elected as vice chair of council in January 2022.
David grew up on a beef and sheep farm in mid Wales and joined Midland Bank before relocating to London in the late 1970s where he became part of the original team that set up HSBC Agriculture.
In 2004, David was elected honorary treasurer of the society, jointly with Richard Moseley, becoming sole treasurer upon his passing in 2007.
The honorary directors for all three RWAS events were appointed for the ensuing four-year term, including Richard Price as show director, William Hanks as Winter Fair director and Geraint James as festival director.
Richard of Rhiwlas Estate manages the home farm with a herd of Pedigree Welsh Black cattle and 1,000 pure Welsh mountain sheep as well as managing the family estate. Richard and family began the transition to regenerative farming in 2019.
Richard has been a security steward for various society events and was elected as the honorary director for the Royal Welsh Show in 2019.
William followed in his father’s footsteps as Winter Fair honorary director, after being elected in 2011.
William grew up on the family dairy farm in the Vale of Glamorgan and later went on to diversify into milk retailing.
A member of the Glamorgan Feature County Committee, William has been involved with the society for over 30 years.
Geraint’s connections with the society go back to 2005, when he joined the Pembrokeshire County Advisory Committee. He has since stewarded in many sections.
Geraint’s involvement with the Smallholding and Countryside Festival began as a committee member and commentator in the cattle section.
Geraint was elected as honorary festival director in December 2019.
As the year comes to a close, Glamorgan hands over the baton to Ceredigion to take the turn of RWAS Feature County, with Denley Jenkins elected as the 2024 president.