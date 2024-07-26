The Royal Welsh Show 2024 has come to a spectacular close, celebrating four days of agricultural excellence, innovation, and community spirit.
This year's event attracted more than 200,000 visitors, highlighting the event's ever-growing popularity and significance in the agricultural calendar.
This year saw the return of the Horticultural section to the show with its very own dedicated area, the Horticulture Village, which has proven exceptionally popular with visitors.
Assistant Honorary Director of the section Adam Jones, was thrilled by the visitors enjoying the area and reflected that ‘The most important element of the show is the people.’
The launch of the new area at the Show has given Welsh Horticulture an international stage to promote the produce and successes.
2024 has also seen the welcomed return of the Poultry and Pigeon section, after their enforced absence due to Avian Flu outbreaks. Exhibitors, stewards and volunteers were delighted to see the section bustling once again with visitors viewing the Poultry and Pigeon’s being exhibited.
The Pole Climbing in the Forestry Section also returned this year and was welcome by excited visitors to see the racing. Chief Executive, Aled Rhys Jones said that “this has been the year of the poultry, plants and poles!”.
He reflected that we have had an excellent Show and are grateful to all of the visitors, exhibitors, volunteers, trade stands and sponsors who make the event the success that it is.
The Feature County this year was Ceredigion, led by their President Mr Denley Jenkins along with his wife Mrs Brenda Jenkins and 2024 Ambassador, Esyllt Ellis Griffiths, have had an exceptionally busy week, with various launches, award ceremonies and receptions to attend.
President Mr Denley Jenkins reflected “that there can be fewer greater privileges in life than being elected President of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society.” The Show fondly became known this week as ‘Sioe’r Cardis’.
The main ring attractions proved as popular as ever with the return of the JCB Dancing Diggers, a Heavy Horse Display, the ever-loved Tristar Carriage, Black Mountain Falconry, the RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team and the return of the Quack Pack. The Grand Parade of Prizewinning Livestock on Wednesday and Thursday, was, as always, a sight to behold and, as Chair of Council, Nicola Davies, said during Thursday’s Grand Parade, that “the standard of stock this year is sensational!”.
This year’s Show was also a celebration of the 120th Anniversary of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society, which was celebrated with a specially commissioned Main Ring display by this year’s Feature County, Ceredigion. Closing this year’s show was the Regimental Band, who entered the main ring for the final time under a Guard of Honour formed by the Dancing Diggers.
Royal Welsh Show 2024
Key Livestock Winners
Supreme Champion Dairy Cow - Dulais Lustre Silver – owned by Messers Davies, Haines, Jones, Sercombe and Yates
Supreme Beef Champion - Maraiscote Tangerine – owned by G&S Harvey
Supreme Horse Champion - Stockdale Black Prince – owned by Jodie Phillips
Fitzhugh Championship – Dairy - Holstein Pair – Dulais Lustre Silver property of Davies, Haines, Jones, Sercombe & Yates and Nethervalley Awesom Rosanne Red from Hefyn Wilson
Fitzhugh Championship – Beef - Limousin pair - Maraiscote Tangerine from G&S Harvey and Garrowby Tarzan from R&J Graham
Marks & Spencer Team of Five – Dairy Breeds - A team of Holstein cattle owned by Davies, Haines, Jones, Sercombe & Yates, David Jones and Hefyn Wilson
Natwest Team of Five – Beef Breeds - A team of Shorthorn cattle owned by James Dickinson, M.R. Souter and Mary Cormack
2024 Queens Cup
Welsh Black Champion – Gwarcwm Macsen owned by D. Huw Jones
Sheep Champion of Champions - Suffolk owned by Arnold Oare
Pig Supreme Champion - Welsh – Clowen Model 42 owned by Julian Collings
Goat Supreme Champion - Ballingall Roxy owned by Beth Fairley
Poultry Best in Show - Paul Tucker
Pigeon Best in Show - Jamie Vaughan
Pets Best in Show - Tortoise owned by Cai Barnard
Horticulture
Floral Best in Show - The Dewel Garden – Delyth Price