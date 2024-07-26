The main ring attractions proved as popular as ever with the return of the JCB Dancing Diggers, a Heavy Horse Display, the ever-loved Tristar Carriage, Black Mountain Falconry, the RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team and the return of the Quack Pack. The Grand Parade of Prizewinning Livestock on Wednesday and Thursday, was, as always, a sight to behold and, as Chair of Council, Nicola Davies, said during Thursday’s Grand Parade, that “the standard of stock this year is sensational!”.