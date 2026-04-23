Bird watchers will be able to capture some of the visitors to the Dyfi estuary this Spring after a pop-up hide was set up at an RSPB reserve.
Photographers can capture the jewels of RSPB Ynys-hir from the hide in a quiet, part of the reserve.
The woodland stars include summer visitors, such as the Pied Flycatcher, Redstarts and a variety of warblers migrating from a winter in West Africa to breed, along with resident species.
Through practical conservation work, special habitats and wildlife are being reconnected, enhanced and conserved the woodlands are alive with an impressive diversity of species.
The pop-up hide is suitable for one person with a chair is provided.
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