RSPCA issues Easter warning over abandoned rabbits

Some of the rabbits in Wales looking for new homes ( RPSCA )

THE RSPCA is facing an ‘overwhelming’ influx of rabbits and a 40 per cent reduction in people coming forward to offer them new homes, the charity has said.

In 2020 in Wales - despite the country being in lockdown, there were 135 incidents relating to domesticated rabbits reported to the charity; this rose to 194 in 2021.

Rabbits are sadly spending a long time at rehoming centres, and many came into RSPCA care via the RSPCA inspectorate as their welfare needs were not being met.

RSPCA Cymru is also continuing to respond to rabbit incidents.

In 2020 and 2021, the charity responded to seven incidents involved domestic rabbits in Ceredigion, along with 16 in Powys.

A total of 11 incidents were reported in Gwynedd.

RSPCA rabbit welfare expert Dr Jane Tyson said: “This Easter it’s really important for us to highlight that rabbits are one of the most neglected pets in Britain.

“We really need to end the misconception that they are ideal ‘starter’ pets and are somehow ‘easier’ than cats and dogs.

“They need so much more than just a hutch at the end of the garden and are very complex animals with needs for company, stimulation and exercise.

“They also have long life spans of around 8-12 years so are a big commitment for a family.

“When rabbits are bought on impulse - maybe as an Easter gift - an owner may not realise how complex they are to care for and what a commitment caring for rabbits can be.

“For anyone who has done their research and is certain they can provide the time, space, money and care it takes to look after a pair of rabbits then please consider adopting two of the many rescue rabbits in need of a home instead of buying them.”