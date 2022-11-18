Rural bus service set to be axed
A BUS route between Aberystwyth and Lampeter is set to be axed as no tender was received to run it by Ceredigion County Council.
A procurement process is currently underway to secure “statutory learner transport requirements” as well as opportunities for the general public to travel by bus on a number of routes in Ceredigion, the council said.
With the current arrangements coming to an end on 31 December this year, tenders received for local bus routes are currently being evaluated by the council.
But one service is set to fall by the wayside.
“Unfortunately, no tender has been received for operating the 585 service, Aberystwyth-Tregaron-Lampeter,” a Ceredigion County Council spokesperson said.
“Unless a last minute contract can be negotiated, the non-school journeys on this route will not operate as of January 2023.”
The council said that the process to run bus routes in the county to “there is particular focus on their affordability taking into account the significant increases in tendered prices.”
“Opportunities for the general public to travel on some learner travel services will continue from January 2023 onwards,” Ceredigion council said.
“This is due to the integrated nature of the bus network in Ceredigion.”
Cllr Keith Henson, Ceredigion County Council Cabinet Member with responsibility for Transport Services said, “It is a very difficult time for the bus industry with spiralling costs, a lack of qualified Public Service Vehicle (PSV) drivers, uncertainty around future funding arrangements and low passenger numbers.
“The number of people using buses in Wales has been in decline for a number of years.
“This has been made worse by the Covid-19 pandemic which has led to the amount of public funding required to subsidise local bus services rising dramatically on already stretched public finance budgets.
"The council will continue in its efforts to work with key stakeholders including local bus operators, Welsh Government and Transport for Wales to provide sustainable and affordable travel opportunities by bus.
“However, in the short term at least, it has to be recognised that the outlook is very challenging.”
The council said that “further updates will be provided in due course while officers focus their attention on providing the best level of travel opportunities possible.”
Concerns were raised earlier this month over the future of bus services in Ceredigion, with local MS Elin Jones describing the situation as a ‘perfect storm’.
Ms Jones said: “There is clearly market failure hitting the bus sector now as a result of a perfect storm of spiralling fuel costs, Covid-related passenger use changes and driver and labour shortages.
“A fundamental review of bus franchising is underway by Welsh government, but this will not help services and bus companies in the short-term.”
