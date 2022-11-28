“ What is clear to me is that there is no consistency in the information I have had. The data used – how many people need the service,how many people have used it, how many will use it, and when people use it – this data is not complete, if not potentially wrong. I say this because the software they used to create this data was programmed for the needs of people in cities, and not for people in rural communities. So it stands to reason that the data won’t represent our needs in rural areas.”