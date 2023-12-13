Aries (21 Mar - 20 Apr)
You’re getting on better with neighbours and workmates you hadn’t thought of as being close friends. It will come as a bit of a surprise when you receive a Christmas gift from someone you haven’t always got on well with. On the realisation that hostility they’ve been showing towards you was hiding their insecurities, this relationship will change completely. Romance will be magical this Christmas.
Taurus (21 Apr - 21 May)
You may have to make a decision on someone else’s behalf. Although this will make you nervous and you hope you get it right, others will appreciate you taking the initiative. News you hear about someone who once meant a lot to you will be met with mixed feelings. You might need a little time alone to take in what you hear. Joint arrangements will go far more smoothly than anyone anticipated.
Gemini (22 May - 21 Jun)
A new friendship or romantic relationship will take root in your life this Christmas. Romance will have you walking on air. Your family and friends are anticipating spending a lot of time with you. All the while your thoughts will be on someone who is becoming more special to you. One way to find the answer to a love question is to pluck up the courage to ask. A person you fancy likes you more than you realise.
Cancer (22 Jun - 23 Jul)
You are hoping to find out more about a recent incident. A neighbour who was involved will be happy to answer your questions. You will agree to go along with plans your family are making but what you won’t be expecting is a great opportunity to arise from out of the blue. Be ready to strike when the iron gets hot. Are you single? Someone you meet at a party will make an immediate impact on you.
Leo (24 Jul - 23 Aug)
When given a challenge, you will have to prove you know what you are talking about by demonstrating to others that you are able to do this job. An emotional dilemma will be difficult to respond to. Until you feel certain of your feelings you might hesitate to give a definite answer. A friend’s enthusiasm, energy and bright ideas will inspire the positive and social side of your personality. Only good can result from this.
Virgo (24 Aug - 23 Sep)
You’re starting to discover things about your family’s past that no one has talked about up until now. As you learn more about some events and situations, you may also need to revise your beliefs and opinions. Some won’t seem to count anymore. An older colleague will offer advice even though you did not ask for this. Before acting, consider whether they really do have your best interests at heart.
Libra (24 Sep - 23 Oct)
You might feel inundated with party and social invitations that at times you won’t know how you are going to fit it all in. Still, you are dedicated to your friendships and somehow you will arrange it so no one feels as if you are letting them down. People are heading to your door, this Christmas. You’re giving a lot of thought to your future. Imagine what you want and keep that image in your head.
Scorpio (24 Oct - 22 Nov)
Whatever your aims and intentions might be, a huge amount of determination will keep you on the right track. Hard work, as always, will get results. You know better than to listen to unfounded rumours. What surprises you is the way a neighbour is passing on gossip that’s unlikely to be true. Are you single? A gift from an admirer will delight you and this will boost your romantic hopes.
Sagittarius (23 Nov - 21 Dec)
You have so many options to choose from. You can’t make definite commitments until you know how you feel. People are talking about projects to be launched in the new year and they will make it clear they expect you to join them. You would prefer to make your own mind up for you already have plenty to do and you should not have to pull out of activities you enjoy to make room for commitments.
Capricorn (22 Dec - 20 Jan)
You’ll be extra keen on sorting out anything that has a bearing on your future security. A partner or others whose opinions matter will be reluctant to commit themselves. Bearing in mind the time of year, it might be better to leave such important matters for discussion later in the year. A new friend might ask some probing questions. They’re trying to work out how broad-minded you can be.
Aquarius (21 Jan - 19 Feb)
You are playing a big part in organising festive events, whether these are work-related, community-related or family-related. People will be praising you for their success. Are you single? So many seasonal gatherings will provide an ideal opportunity for you to meet a potential partner. A shy friend won’t be fond of a big social gathering but you will love every wonderfully festive moment.
Pisces (20 Feb - 20 Mar)
Keeping your plans and ideas secret could mean that you are the one to lose out. Accept help when it is offered. Sometimes sharing what you are doing can be enjoyable in many different ways. People will be keen to join in and this will turn a personal project into a team effort that is both fun and exciting. A rumour you hear, this Christmas, might be intriguing but it will turn out to be completely untrue.
Call Russell Grant’s Psychics & Mediums for guidance. Call *0906 539 1470 (£1.53p/min,18+) or FREEPHONE 0808 206 4514 (Credit/Debit Cards) *0906 calls cost £1.50p per minute (18+ only)/0905 calls cost 75p per minute (16+ only) plus your phone provider’s access charge. All live calls are recorded for your protection & safety. This Entertainment service is provided by RGA Ltd and is regulated by PhonePayPlus. Customer Service 0207 111 6106. RGA, Po Box 322, WA15 8YL