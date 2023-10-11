Aries (21 Mar - 20 Apr)
Split complex issues up into smaller, more manageable tasks. This will make your work look less daunting. You love to be active but you also have a habit of taking on far too much which can be physically and mentally draining. Time alone in the evenings will help recoup your energy. Even better would be if you can arrange to spend some quality time with someone you love.
Taurus (21 Apr - 21 May)
You hate to feel under pressure when it comes to making important decisions. You haven’t yet made your mind up and you need more time to think about it. It doesn’t matter how strongly others are urging you to be quick about it, take your time to come to the right choice. You should also make it your intention to do something you enjoy whenever you get the chance.
Gemini (22 May - 21 Jun)
You have so much to feel grateful for and you will feel you have the best friends on this planet. A group trip or project will fill you with excitement. There is going to be a lot of hard work involved in this venture but it will also be rewarding. You feel good, look good and you will attract romance without even trying if you are single. Your popularity has soared and invitations are pouring in.
Cancer (22 Jun - 23 Jul)
Family discussions will please you. Close relationships are harmonious and friendships bring you a lot of happiness. One particular partnership is starting to mean a lot to you and the future you are planning together will make you feel emotionally secure. Something you witness in your neighbourhood will cause you a lot of amusement. There are a number of people interested.
Leo (24 Jul - 23 Aug)
Romance is bliss, or it should be if you can avoid silly misunderstandings. Your partner could become very jealous when someone shows a special interest in you at a party or social gathering. You may have to reassure your other half you did nothing to encourage this. Are you single? A new relationship will liven up your life. You want the whole world to know you have found the perfect someone.
Virgo (24 Aug - 23 Sep)
You get a strong feeling your other half is not being honest with you. You are doing your best to be realistic about your expectations. You don’t want to build your dreams on something that is not meant to be. You have a few things you need to work out in your mind and you will prefer to do your thinking in private without interference from your partner, family or friends. Sometimes you just need time.
Libra (24 Sep - 23 Oct)
A situation in your life that once gave you pleasure has become boring. You might sense that other people are starting to feel the same way. Surprise someone by doing something unexpected and thoughtful. Mixing business with pleasure could add spice to some relationships. If you take up an offer, expect to be facing extra commitments in connection with your work and family.
Scorpio (24 Oct - 22 Nov)
Someone you live or work with is so clumsy and disorganised you will feel confused whenever you’re in their company. It takes all sorts to make a world and if they are content to muddle through as best they can, you might keep your own thoughts to yourself. What you will want to do is make good use of your creativity. Everyone has the power to do wonderful things with their minds.
Sagittarius (23 Nov - 21 Dec)
It’s hard to relax completely when you find yourself in the company of someone you hardly know. If this is a new colleague, you will slowly get to know each other’s methods, strengths and weaknesses. If this is a romantic involvement you are still to work out whether the two of you are compatible. Give it time. Your contribution to a community project will be appreciated.
Capricorn (22 Dec - 20 Jan)
You have a choice between getting on with boring routines or accepting an interesting challenge. This is your chance to add variety, interest and creativity to your life. Once you accept an offer, you will put your heart and soul into this commitment. A housemate or relative will be making some selfish demands. You are tired of always having to please them. Time spent away from home will help.
Aquarius (21 Jan - 19 Feb)
You will be pleased with progress being made. You might still have a lot to do and a long way to go but you have ample reason to feel proud of what you have achieved so far. Changes will be made between the middle and the end of the week. You are happy to go with the flow. A partner is reluctant to do something. They may need you to tell them they cannot continue in situations that cause them worry.
Pisces (20 Feb - 20 Mar)
A sudden twist in events will not surprise you. Intuitively you have felt something like this was going to happen. You will feel grateful that this has helped prepare you for what could have been a more challenging situation. Friends and colleagues will be grateful for your helpful assistance. After some significant delay you will get the results of a loan or planning application.
