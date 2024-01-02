Aries (21 Mar - 20 Apr)
Your initial enthusiasm for a joint project could abruptly wane. You might wonder why you decided to start on this in the first place. Someone who has been following your lead is starting to get frustrated as they keep finding themselves on a road to nowhere. For this reason alone, it might be better to continue until you get results. You will do well by maintaining a positive outlook.
Taurus (21 Apr - 21 May)
Someone will put an agreement or arrangement into action almost before the ink is dry. You may be having second thoughts. Before committing yourself to something that won’t be easy to get out of, double check terms and conditions. Better still, avoid any legal or financial dealings you don’t fully understand. A workmate or neighbour will be annoyingly arrogant.
Gemini (22 May - 21 Jun)
Before agreeing to take on an important role in a group or community venture, find out why you have been invited and what is likely to be involved. Someone has been quick to issue an invitation but don’t be too eager to take up the offer. You could end up aligning yourself to the wrong team. Let a close friend know what their position in your plans and you’re likely to get a positive reaction.
Cancer (22 Jun - 23 Jul)
You’re at odds with relatives about your beliefs, interests and plans for the future. Don’t let this deter you from following your own path. Visiting a church, castle or somewhere old will spark a serious interest in history or archaeology. Don’t be surprised if you decide to start researching your ancestors. The end of the week is a good time for signing contracts and renegotiating your position.
Leo (24 Jul - 23 Aug)
Although nothing definite has been said, you might get the strong impression that change is in the air. Your boss or a senior colleague’s behaviour gives you a feeling there is something going on. If you can’t contain your curiosity any longer, ask outright and demand an answer. If they refuse to give you information, wipe this suspicion from your mind. Wait for fate to call.
Virgo (24 Aug - 23 Sep)
Neglected chores weigh heavily on your mind. So much so that this may have caused a few sleepless nights. Make it your intention to get these over and done with as soon as you can so you have less to worry about. You’re concerned about someone close who is giving you the cold shoulder. If you sense they are worried about something, urge them to get it off their chest.
Libra (24 Sep - 23 Oct)
Keep your views and opinions to yourself. If you aren’t sure you can trust someone, observe but don’t say anything. If you blurt out what’s on your mind you could alienate more people than you realise. A workmate or neighbour has friends in high places. Don’t feel too peeved when a friend or partner does not involve you in their plans. As it is, the event they’re looking forward to could turn out to be a flop.
Scorpio (24 Oct - 22 Nov)
Someone who is normally supportive will criticise you over something they know nothing about. You will be surprised by their outburst and you won’t be able to work out where it is coming from. If someone is being confrontational, be sure to give as good as you get. A friend or relative will suggest you keep them company on a trip. Say yes.
Sagittarius (23 Nov - 21 Dec)
Events taking place now could change your life for the better but it is vital you keep both feet planted firmly on the ground. You don’t want to make any careless moves. Ask around and get other people’s opinions before deciding on anything of a long-term nature. By doing this you will get a good idea of how supportive others will be. If you’ve been considering taking a refresher course, act now.
Capricorn (22 Dec - 20 Jan)
Your positive and industrious mood will give you an advantage over others If you are competing for the attention of someone who can help you climb the ladder of success, it will be virtually impossible for them to resist your charm. Joint plans will progress in leaps and bounds and between you, there will be a lot to look forward to. Follow up ideas on how to make money go a little further.
Aquarius (21 Jan - 19 Feb)
You’re busy, you are happy in your friendships and you aren’t looking to relive past experiences. Yet an old friend or former lover will be in touch and they want to talk. It may mean having to rearrange your schedule in order to fit in this unexpected request but if you do, you could learn something to your benefit. A legal or financial matter will be resolved with minimum effort and maximum satisfaction.
Pisces (20 Feb - 20 Mar)
Playing a passive role in a close relationship no longer makes you happy. You’re tired of having someone else make your decisions for you and deciding what you should do. Debates and discussions with friends and colleagues will be lively and interesting. You will come out of these feeling more confident about your own personal opinions. Someone who knows you well will alert you to a job opening.
