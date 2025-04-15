The Salvation Army in Aberystwyth has returned to its hall on Alexandra Road following three years of renovation works.
The hall was closed on health and safety grounds nearly three years ago.
Since then, the Corps has been worshipping in Neuadd Goffa in Penparcau and ministering out of other locations around the town, such as the M&S Café and the Corps Charity Shop on Terrace Road.
Last Friday, 11 April, Jamson contractors handed back the property to The Salvation Army and a short ceremony was held outside the hall before all those pictured ventured inside to share in refreshments, fellowship and to have a look inside.
The Salvation Army is grateful for the sterling work of Jamson and also the kindness of the Neuadd Goffa committee for all their help and support over the past months and years.
Weekly worship began again in the hall on Palm Sunday at 10.30am and plans are being put in place to reopen the community programme and facilities in the coming weeks.