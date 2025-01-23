A college lecturer has become only the second chef to win the Junior and National Chef of Wales titles in consecutive years.
Sam Everton, 26, from Llangeler, Llandysul, a catering lecturer at Coleg Ceredigion, Cardigan, followed in the footstep of Danny Burke, from Connah’s Quay who now runs Olive Tree Catering, Runcorn and was one of the final judges. Danny achieved back to back wins 25 years ago.
Sam, who also works part-time at Yr Hen Printworks in Cardigan, edged out nine rival National Chef of Wales finalists at the Welsh International Culinary Championships (WICC) to add another prestigious honour to his trophy cabinet.
Held at the International Convention Centre Wales (ICC Wales), the WICC is organised by the Culinary Association of Wales (CAW).
He cooked a starter of PGI leek and seaweed mosaic, puffed potato and yeast, followed by a main course of Ceredigion beef fillet, beef cheek tartlet, truffle and preserved allium. Dessert was 54% chocolate cremeux with Welsh honey butter, yoghurt and Barti rum.
Sam will now represent Wales in the Global Chef Challenge final at next year’s Worldchefs Congress & Expo which is being held in Wales and the UK for the first time. The event is being hosted the Culinary Association of Wales (CAW) at ICC Wales.
“I decided to enter after hearing last year that Danny was the only chef to win the competitions back to back, but never in my wildest dreams did I think I would win,” said Sam.
“It’s a privilege to win and another one to tick off my bucket list.
“It’s a big year ahead with a lot of planning and I’m excited to see what the future holds. Hopefully, I can win a medal at the Global Chef Challenge on home soil next year.”