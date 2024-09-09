The campaign also sets a positive challenge and provides guidance to anyone who wants to become a better listener and support someone in their life who may be struggling. Their listening tips have been designed so they’re easy to learn and accessible to everyone; the charity states that you don’t need to be an expert to support someone who is struggling or experiencing suicidal thoughts. They say the most important thing is that the person they're supporting knows that someone cares and that they don’t feel alone. Most importantly, Samaritans Cymru wants everyone across Wales to know that talking about suicide doesn't increase the risk, it decreases it.