Samaritans Cymru has released a new male suicide prevention campaign with a message at its heart that men won’t have heard before - #OpenUpListenUp. The campaign launches today, World Suicide Prevention Day.
Neil Ingham, Samaritans Executive Director for Wales said: “Our new campaign #OpenUpListenUp challenges the stereotype that as men, we don’t know how to talk about our feelings. We know that men talk, but perhaps we need to increase understanding of how beneficial it can be to ask for help and talk about our struggles early on, before we reach crisis point. Most importantly, #OpenUpListenUp aims to assure men that they deserve a great listener when they’re ready to open up – that they deserve to be properly heard. Our volunteers are here to support them round the clock, in English or Welsh.”
The campaign encourages men across Wales to reach out for help from the great listener they deserve, whenever they need it.
By recognising the importance of the listener, alongside the importance of reaching out, the campaign challenges the myth that men don’t talk about their feelings, a stereotype that the charity believes doesn’t help men experiencing emotional pain, many of whom do share their feelings but aren’t truly heard.
#OpenUpListenUp instead focuses on the crucial importance of being listened to and it reminds men that Samaritans are always there to listen, whatever your background, in English or Welsh.
The campaign also sets a positive challenge and provides guidance to anyone who wants to become a better listener and support someone in their life who may be struggling. Their listening tips have been designed so they’re easy to learn and accessible to everyone; the charity states that you don’t need to be an expert to support someone who is struggling or experiencing suicidal thoughts. They say the most important thing is that the person they're supporting knows that someone cares and that they don’t feel alone. Most importantly, Samaritans Cymru wants everyone across Wales to know that talking about suicide doesn't increase the risk, it decreases it.
The campaign launch has coincided with the Office for National Statistics (ONS) latest statistical release for suicides in England and Wales, which highlighted that rates are at their highest in over 20 years. It also showed that men continue to account for three quarters of the overall rate in Wales with a strong link between suicide and poverty.
Neil Ingham added: “These latest figures for Wales are a major cause for concern. Suicide in Wales is a major public health issue, but crucially, it is also a major inequality issue. The male rate continues to dominate the data and it is clear we are either seeing a possible rise in suicide rates in Wales or at best, we are witnessing a continued stagnancy in rates, where the average number of suicides never decreases. This is unacceptable.
“We are determined to challenge this stagnancy and challenge any willingness to ignore this devastating crisis. Suicide is never inevitable; it is preventable, but we must be prepared to do things differently in Wales.”
Samaritans Cymru are hopeful that their listening tips will equip many others to become better listeners themselves and be there for someone who needs it. Neil Ingham added: “We truly believe that Wales has the potential to become a nation of great listeners; a listening Wales that treats those in distress with compassion and kindness.”
The #OpenUpListenUp campaign acknowledges that some men may have attempted to share their feelings or struggles previously but have been knocked back or felt defeat because they didn't feel like anyone was truly listening. For anyone who feels like this, or has no-one to turn to, they want men across Wales to know that their helpline is available 24/7 and will support them no matter what the reason.
Samaritans Cymru invite everyone to get involved with the #OpenUpListenUp campaign, spread the word, and be part of a movement that aims to change and save lives and bring hope to those who need it most in Wales.
SHUSH Listening Tips
Top tips for becoming a better listener
S – Show you care
Focus on the other person, make eye contact, and put away your phone.
H – Have Patience
It may take time and a few attempts before a person is ready to open up.
U – Use open questions
Use open questions that need more than a yes or no answer.
S – Say it back
Check you’ve understood, but don’t interrupt or offer a solution.