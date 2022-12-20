Barmouth’s Santa Dash returned to the promenade on Saturday, 10 December to raise money for the RNLI.
The 5k event has raised money for other organisations in previous years, such as South Snowdonia Search and Rescue Team.
The real Santa was on hand to start the event, and instead of his reindeer, he travelled with the Barmouth Land Train which had been festively decorated and parked outside the RNLI station.
The RNLI held a raffle and many local businesses and residents made various gifts, hot drinks and mince pies.
The town’s mayor and mayoress attended the day and handed out goodie bags.
A pop choir sang, and the Batala band drummed up support for the runners throughout the day.
The event was set up by a local group called The Barmouth Striders, who organise running events in the area.
Katie Price, a member of the group, said: “The Santa Dash was a great success!
“We had over 60 Santas of all ages walking, jogging and running along Barmouth Prom, dressed in full Santa suits.
“There were generous goodie bags provided by local businesses, and handed out by the mayor, Cllr Trevor Roberts.
“I want to give a huge thank you to everyone who took part and supported the event including Co-op Barmouth, The Factory Shop, Batala Bermo, Donna’s Pop Choir, Don’s land-train, the RNLI and Cyngor Gwynedd.”
Barmouth resident Sarah Munster said: “It was fabulous, albeit a little bit chilly! The carolling, keep fit, land train and samba drummers made it much more of an event than last year.”
The dash raised £200 for the RNLI.