A parade to celebrate the Welsh patron saint of lovers will return to the streets of Aberystwyth in the new year - with locals being encouraged to get involved.
Aberystwyth Town Council will once again host the Santes Dwynwen Parade and Twmpath, which will be held on Saturday, 27 January 2024.
The parade will commence at 2pm outside the Market Hall and finish up in Ceredigion Museum for a Twmpath Dawns.
A spokesperson for Aberystwyth Town Council said: "We aim for the event to be even more of a spectacle than last year where we saw a large crowd of adults and children dressed up and carrying banners and flags, celebrating Dwynwen, the Welsh Patron Saint of Love.
"We encourage all to dress up and to add as much colour as possible to the event.
"We are adding to the event next year in many ways including extending the event into the evening at the Museum with live local Welsh Bands performing.
"We hope that the event will once again attract a large following and be an even bigger success than last year."
The council is encouraging people to come alone with flags, costumes and friends to celebrate St Dwynwen's Day and 'celebrate love of all kinds - for people and the world'.