Reacting to the criticism of the Cardigan works, Dŵr Cymru said: “We had already identified the issue there being linked to salt-water entering the works which impacts the treatment process. We reported this to NRW and agreed to undertake investment to improve the situation. Whilst this initial upgrade made some improvement, we are investing a further £20m at the site in 2025 to ensure full compliance with the discharge permit. Our discovery of issues at Cardigan have been fully disclosed to NRW from the earliest opportunity in line with our usual approach to dealing with these issues.”