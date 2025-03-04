A scheme to turn former holiday chalets at a Gwynedd hotel site into affordable homes has been rejected.
The proposal concerned a building, associated with the former Stables Country Lodge in the Llanwnda area, which closed in 2019.
Gwynedd Council’s planning committee voted to refuse the application in line with the planning officer’s recommendations. It was hoped 10 affordable residential units could be created at the site.
Gwynedd planning officer Keira Sweenie said no structural report had been received from developers, nor any evidence provided to prove a local need. The plans also did not meet various policy criteria, including one concerning conversion of countryside property.
The planned homes also did not meet Welsh Government development and quality standards for new affordable housing and were “restrictive” in size. Planning policy also required “evidence” that the building’s use was no longer viable.
It still had “lawful use as hotel bedrooms” and there was a policy providing “protection for its use as holiday facilities and accommodation,” she said.
Neil Foxall, director at NJ Planning Ltd, spoke for the developers MSK Properties Anglesey Ltd and said there had been “no communication” with planning officers “despite sending emails and leaving phone messages”.
He said: “Between submission, subsequent validation and confirmation of the application being heard today, I as agent had no correspondence or communication with the planning department on the process with the application on any outstanding information, requirements or officers’ opinions. He said “this is not how the planning system should operate” and requested the matter be deferred.
But it went ahead and he “welcomed the chance to address the committee”. Noting Gwynedd’s “housing crisis” he said it was felt the site could “provide much needed” affordable homes on a previously developed brownfield site which, he said, after being on the market previously, had “not been found to be viable as holiday accommodation”.
But local member Cllr Llio Elenid Owen said the scheme was not a “suitable development”.
“I strongly believe it is contrary to local need. A lot of people in Bethesda Bach and Llanwnda have noted their dissatisfaction with this planning application,” she said.
They had expressed “valid” and “very significant points” regarding the impact the development would have on the village and community. A raft of issues included the units being small, not being in a suitable location and not meeting Welsh Government housing criteria, she said.
She added there was no evidence of local need, there would be an impact on Welsh language and the plan was contrary to planning policies.
“The developers have not given much thought to this planning application nor considered the opinion of local residents. I can’t support it,” she added.
Cllr Edgar Owen proposed refusal saying: “It seems like this application was thrown together, was it their first? It had no hope of going through.”
Seconding, Cllr Delyth Lloyd Griffiths, said her reasons to object concerned trying to “keep up the standards” for Gwynedd residents to live in suitable homes.
“The local objection is also very significant,” she added.