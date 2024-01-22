A Gwynedd school has been forced to close today (Monday) because of the bad weather.
Ysgol Bontnewydd will remain closed all day, and Gwynedd Council's website says the school is closed because there is no electricity there “as a result of the bad weather”.
The school partially closed last Friday when staff were able to attend to teach years 1-6 but the nursery had to close because staff were unable to travel due to the conditions that morning.
On Friday eight Ceredigion schools and six Gwynedd schools had to close because of the bad weather, and Coleg Ceredigion’s Cardigan campus remained closed for a second day with teaching continuing to go ahead online.
Last Thursday 27 schools across Ceredigion and Gwnedd, Bethesda Library and Coleg Ceredigion’s Cardigan campus closed because of snow and ice and subsequent staffing issues.
